6-year-old injured in ‘targeted’ shooting of car, AL cops say. ‘Riddled with bullets’

A 6-year-old boy was injured in a “targeted” shooting of a moving car in Alabama, police said.

Police received reports just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Birmingham of 10 shots fired at a car with four people inside, including the 6-year-old, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

The suspected shooter was following the victim’s car while hanging out of a window of a white sedan and firing shots, police and AL.com said.

Police found the victim’s car “riddled with bullets” in the roadway and damaged from hitting a utility pole.

Although a motive has not been established, detectives believe that the victims were “targeted,” police said.

The boy is now in stable condition after being taken to Children’s Hospital of Alabama with what were originally reported to be life-threatening injuries, police said. Two men in the car had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A woman in the car was not injured.

No arrests have been made, police said. It’s unclear if there was more than one person in the other car.

“It’s very disturbing,’’ Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department told AL.com. “We’re working around the clock to make sure we get the people off the streets that are responsible for these heinous crimes and acts of violence that’s going on in almost broad daylight.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

