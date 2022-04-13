6-year-old kidnapped from bedroom after man kicks down door to Florida home, cops say

A Florida man broke into a home, entered the bedroom of a 6-year-old and kidnapped him.

On April 11, at about 5 a.m., Brock Sutton, 29, from Niceville, kicked the back door of a family’s home in Fort Walton Beach before grabbing a 6-year-old from his bedroom, according to a news release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. He reportedly left the home on foot with the child in tow.

Police say that within 15 minutes of getting the call about the break-in, officers located both Sutton and the boy near a shopping center close by.

“It was determined Sutton is known to the family,” police said, “but has no relation to the child.”

The child was returned safely to his mother, authorities said.

Sutton was arrested and charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling, resisting without violence and kidnapping, police said.

The man is currently being held without bond at the Okaloosa Department of Corrections, according to jail records.

