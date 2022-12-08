6-year-old killed in shooting; father charged with child abuse

Dec. 8—HENDERSON — A 6-year-old child died in a Dec. 3 shooting at a Hoyle Lane home, and his father now faces a charge of felony child abuse in connection with his death.

Eric Eugene Allen Rowe, 31, went free on a $90,000 secured bond after a bondsman posted security on his behalf, court documents show.

Vance County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Bishop made the arrest last Saturday evening after securing an arrest warrant that accused Rowe of making "a grossly negligent omission" while the 6-year-old was in his care, namely by "handling a loaded firearm."

The warrant citied a section of the state law on child abuse that singles out "willful act[s] or grossly negligent omission[s] in the care of the child" under that age of 16 that show "a reckless disregard for human life" and results in "serious bodily injury to the child."

Sheriff Curtis Brame said authorities were called to Hoyle Lane at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday about a gunshot victim. Medics took the boy to Maria Parham Health, where he was "ultimately pronounced dead."

The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigation are working together on the case, and Brame said the investigation continues.

There could be additional charges in the case "potentially in the future, yes sir, if the evidence supports it," Brame said on Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at 252-738-2200.

