6-year-old killed, two others injured in Jacksonville shooting
A 6-year-old child has died in a triple shooting in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna area on the westside. Jacksonville police say a 12-year-old child and an adult were also shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened just before 2:00 am in the 100 block of King Street.
A suspect fled from the area on foot. He’s described as a Black man with light complexion.
This marks the 10th child under 18 killed by gunfire in Jacksonville this year, according to JSO records
