6-year-old left with brain bleed in hit-and-run crash, NYPD says. 14-year-old charged

A teenager on a “two-wheeled” vehicle slammed into a 6-year-old and fled a New York City park, police said.

Now, he’s been charged.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, inside Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem, according to the NYPD.

The 14-year-old was riding what was described as a moped on a pedestrian walkway when he swerved and hit Henry Diaz-Marin, WABC reported, citing police.

Henry was knocked to the ground, causing a severe head injury, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures, according to police.

The boy was transferred to pediatric care at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, according to the NYPD. No one else was injured.

The 14-year-old was arrested June 22 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury, police said. Authorities didn’t specify what kind of vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash.

Henry’s mother said her son was struck by a motorcycle and that she was afraid “that I was about to lose him,” Spectrum News NY1 reported.

“My husband saw that (it) was coming toward us and he tried to pull my son back, but he didn’t reach him,” Nereida Diaz-Marin told the station.

Police said the teen initially stayed after the collision, but then ran before officers arrived.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

