6-year-old North Port boy died after dog bite, suffered 'traumatic' injuries, police say

A 6-year-old North Port boy died on Wednesday following severe injuries from a dog bite.

The North Port Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Badger Lane after the boy was bit around 10:30 a.m. by a 3-year-old Pitbull mix. Officials said the child passed away from extensive traumatic injuries in the upper torso region.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. "As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine."

Both the child and the dog lived in the same home. Police officials said that the dog didn’t have any prior aggressive incidents. The dog involved was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services, where it remains.

The boy was initially flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was later taken to Tampa General for additional procedures after he was stabilized.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. North Port officials have not released further details.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Port dog attack leaves 6-year-old dead