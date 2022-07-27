6-year-old sees her dad shot, killed, Illinois cops say. A suspect has been arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a father was shot while walking through a park with his daughter, Illinois authorities said.

Khiryan Monroe, 20, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Servando Hamros, Evanston police said in a July 27 news release.

Hamros, 29, and his 6-year-old daughter were playing Pokémon GO at a park in Evanston, Illinois, on the evening of July 14, Dawn Hamros-Camargo, Hamros’ mother, posted on Facebook.

Hamros had a confrontation with another person in the park, the Evanston Police Department said in a July 15 news release.

Police later said the confrontation happened between Hamros and Monroe, stemming from “Hamros taking a video of Monroe and a female companion having sexual intercourse in the park.”

Officials said it’s possible that Hamros robbed Monroe before Monroe and the woman left the park, the July 27 news release said.

Monroe, who police say had a handgun in his car, drove back to the park, found Hamros, and fired 17 rounds at him from more than 100 feet away before fleeing the scene, the news release states.

ABC 7 reported that eight shots hit Hamros.

One bullet struck Hamros in the eye and killed him, officials said.

His daughter was in the area when the shooting occurred and contacted family, police said.

“She Facetimed us, ‘Daddy’s shot, Daddy’s shot. Please come help me, please come help me,’” Hamros’ mother told NBC Chicago.

“My son was killed while his daughter watched and she as well was shot at but ran,” the mother said on Facebook. “I am totally broken and will never be the same.”

Hamros’ immediate family — including his wife, 6-year-old daughter, and 10-year-old daughter – are devastated and seeking justice, Fox 32 reported.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew confirmed the arrest of Monroe on Wednesday, July 27, after his attorney’s surrendered him on Monday..

Monroe appeared in court on Wednesday where he was ordered to be held without bond, the release said. His next hearing will be on Aug. 16.

The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the incident, police said.

Evanston is about 10 miles north of Chicago.

