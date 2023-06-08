6-year-old shoots baby brother in the face while in bouncy chair, Michigan cops say

A 6-year-old shot his baby brother multiple times in their Michigan home, police said.

“Here we are again,” Charles Fitzgerald, assistant police chief in Detroit, said at a June 7 news conference. “Once again another senseless, preventable, horrible incident.”

A 1-year-old boy was jumping in a bouncy chair in a home on Tennessee Street when his older brother grabbed a semiautomatic gun, Fitzgerald said.

The baby was shot twice, once in the cheek and once in his shoulder.

“We’re very very fortunate that child is still with us,” Fitzgerald said.

The baby’s father was in the backyard and his mother was down the street at the time of the incident.

“We’re here far too often talking about securing weapons,” Fitzgerald said. “There are gun laws; there are gun safes.”

The incident is under investigation and a search warrant was obtained for the home. Fitzgerald said the gun is legally registered.

The individuals involved are voluntarily cooperating, according to police, and no one has yet been charged.

Firearm-related injuries are the leading cause of death among children in the United States, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

