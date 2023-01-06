6-year-old shoots teacher at Virginia elementary school, police say

Storyful

A female teacher was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, January 6, according to Chief of Police Steve Drew.Earlier on Friday, the Newport News Police Department and Newport News Public Schools said the injured teacher had been transported to a local hospital, no students were injured, and the “perpetrator” was in police custody.Video taken by Michele Scearce shows the flashing lights of emergency vehicles and members of the public waiting a couple of blocks away from the school. Credit: Michele Scearce via Storyful