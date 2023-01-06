6-year-old shoots teacher at Virginia elementary school, police say
A teacher was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a 6-year-old student at a school in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, according to police.
A six-year-old student has been detained for shooting a teacher at an elementary school in Newport News Friday afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.
Newport News Police confirmed an adult was injured, no students injured, in shooting incident.
Police were called to Richneck Elementary School at 205 Tyner Drive around 2 p.m., Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Teacher critically injured in shooting at school, police chief says
A female teacher was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, January 6, according to Chief of Police Steve Drew.Earlier on Friday, the Newport News Police Department and Newport News Public Schools said the injured teacher had been transported to a local hospital, no students were injured, and the “perpetrator” was in police custody.Video taken by Michele Scearce shows the flashing lights of emergency vehicles and members of the public waiting a couple of blocks away from the school. Credit: Michele Scearce via Storyful
Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting of five Baltimore high school students
One person was arrested following a shooting Friday at a Virginia elementary school that left a teacher injured, police and the Newport News school district
Police: 6-year-old student shoots teacher at Virginia school
Police took a six-year-old student into custody Friday after a shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said in a news release. The woman has life-threatening injuries, police said.
