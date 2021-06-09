6-Year-Old Shot in Arm While Playing With Friends, Suspect Released on $10K Bond in Michigan

A 6-year-old was shot in the arm while retrieving his bike from the front of his neighbor's house on June 6 in Ypsilanti, Mich.



The incident: The suspect, identified as Ryan Le-Nguyen, threatened Coby Daniel with a sledgehammer and shot him in the arm, according to Fox 2 Detroit.



Coby's father, Arnold Daniel, said his children were riding their bikes outside when they stopped and left one in front of a neighbor's home. After trying to retrieve the bike, the neighbor came out with a sledgehammer in his hand and said something to the boy.

The neighbor went back inside and shot a gun through the front window. A video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the group of children playing on a sidewalk and a gunshot is heard before Coby yells, "Ow" and "He shot me."

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that's not going to work because I'm too fast. Then he got a gun and boom, shot me right here," Coby recalled.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office told NextShark they received a call around 2:47 p.m. on June 6 that a 6-year-old had been shot with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

"Upon further investigation, it appears that the homeowner/shooter was involved in some sort of altercation with the 6-year-old, a 9-year-old and 14-year-old," officers added.



The aftermath: Coby was rushed to the hospital and doctors told the family that if the bullet had "been an inch in either direction it likely would have killed Coby." He is home from the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



"Deputies arrested the shooter and transported him to jail. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two firearm charges," Washtenaw County Sherrif's Office said.

Three days later, Le-Nguyen was released on a $10,000 bond made on June 8 and was picked up by a family member, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The prosecutor's office originally requested $100,000 and an emergency motion to increase the bond was filed.



Reactions to Le-Nguyen's release: Daniel said he is "angry" and "trying to figure out how he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid."



Story continues

Although Le-Nguyen was ordered not to return home, Daniel is "scared" for his family because he doesn't know what the shooter is capable of.

China Mac shared his reaction in an Instagram video, telling his "Asian brothers and sisters" that "we have to protect our families." The rapper stands by the Daniels and agrees Le-Nguyen needs to go to jail.



Featured Image via Fox 2 Detroit

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

South Korean Sex Ring Mastermind, 25, Gets 40 Years in Prison

Bowen Yang to Win the ‘Visibility Award' From Human Rights Campaign

Woman Risks Life to Save Husband's Gundam Collection During Intense Flood

Chinese Man Gifted $76K After Caring for Elderly Neighbor for 30 YEARS