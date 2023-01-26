6-year-old shot in the hand at DeKalb apartments
A child is injured after being shot in the finger at a DeKalb apartment complex.
On Wednesday night, police said they were called out to the Forest at Columbia Apartments about a person shot.
When they arrived at the apartments, they found a 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his finger.
Police said the child was taken to the hospital for treatment and he is in stable condition.
Police have not determined how the child was shot or where the guardians were when the incident happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
