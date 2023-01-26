6-year-old shot in the hand at DeKalb apartments

A child is injured after being shot in the finger at a DeKalb apartment complex.

On Wednesday night, police said they were called out to the Forest at Columbia Apartments about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived at the apartments, they found a 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his finger.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital for treatment and he is in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not determined how the child was shot or where the guardians were when the incident happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: