6-year-old shot in head in Aiken County shooting

Oct. 25—A 6-year-old girl was shot in the head Sunday afternoon during a shooting on Lawrence Street in Aiken County.

Around 4:20 p.m., nine deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to Lawrence Street, just north of New Ellenton, in reference to a shooting incident.

The complainant told police that "an unknown individual(s) shot bullets into her residence while she and her grandchildren were sleeping," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

She stated her 6-year-old granddaughter was "struck in the head by one of the bullets and was transported to the hospital by the juvenile's father in his personal vehicle," according to the report.

Capt. Eric Abdullah from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile is still in the hospital and there are no updates on her condition.

No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects at the moment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.