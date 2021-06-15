6-Year-Old Shot by Neighbor in Michigan Will Start Therapy

A 6-year-old boy who was shot by his adult neighbor in Ypsilanti, Mich., on the afternoon of June 6 is reportedly heading to both mental and physical therapy.



Why this matters: Since the incident, Arnold Daniel says his son, Coby, has struggled mentally and needed professional help, according to TMZ.



Coby is reportedly showing “obvious signs of mental scars.” He has been unable to sleep in his own bed, despite being able to do so since he was 2.

The 6-year-old tries to sleep alone at first but always ends up next to his father. He also reportedly asks questions like, “Why would [the alleged shooter] do that?”

Coby was trying to retrieve his bike in front of a neighbor’s house when the shooting happened. The suspect, Ryan Le-Nguyen, allegedly threatened Coby with a sledgehammer before shooting him in the arm.

“He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. Then he got a gun and boom, shot me right here,” Coby told FOX 2 Detroit shortly after the incident.

Coby has an appointment with a therapist this week, Arnold told TMZ. He is also expected to undergo physical therapy after his gunshot wound fully heals.



The latest on the case: Le-Nguyen, who was initially released on a $10,000 bond -- resulting in public outrage -- was taken back to custody on June 11.



Judge Anna M. Frushour ordered Le-Nguyen to turn himself in and set his new bond at $100,000 at the motion of prosecutors. He must wear a GPS tether if he is to be released.

The 29-year-old is facing four felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of discharging a firearm in a building with reckless disregard for safety.

His attorney, Joe Simon, questioned the charges upon understanding the shooting was a reckless act, and his client had no intention to assault anyone, according to MLive.com.

Simon said he understood Le-Nguyen was alleged to have fired a shot from inside a residence, not necessarily at anyone specific, in response to noises on the property.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor Eli Savit said the charges they had brought are punishable by up to life in prison.



Arnold has reportedly taken time off work to take care of his son and deal with his own anxiety from the incident.



