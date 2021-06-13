6-year-old shot by neighbor requires therapy for mental health

Supporters have already started contributing to a GoFundMe page

A 6-year-old boy in Michigan is continuing to recover, both physically and mentally, after a Ypsilanti Township neighbor allegedly chased him with a sledgehammer and shot him in the arm.

Coby Daniel, the child who was allegedly shot by 29-year-old Ryan Le-Nguyen, will now need therapeutic support to heal from the terrifying incident, according to his father per TMZ.

6-year-old Coby was shot in the arm by his neighbor (Credit: screenshot)

Coby’s father, Arnold Daniel, said his son is having a hard time sleeping at night and winds up sleeping next to him as a result of the shooting. Coby sometimes asks questions like, “Why would [the alleged shooter] do that?” TMZ reports.

Arnold told TMZ that he set up an appointment for Coby to see a therapist to help him navigate this unfortunate experience as his gunshot wound continues to heal. The father also shared that he is taking time away from work to support his son as well as cope with his own anxiety.

As theGrio previously reported, Le-Nguyen was recently arrested for assault with intent to murder after he allegedly shot Coby.

The bullet went through the child’s arm, but a doctor said if it had been an inch over in either direction, it would have killed him.

🚨INSANE VIDEO🚨 6 y/o boy shot by an angry neighbor in Ypsilanti..the boy was hit in the arm but will be ok. The neighbor was charged but let out on a “low bond” says Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office. @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/1KgewQSDTd — Jessica Dupnack (@JDupnackFOX2) June 8, 2021

When describing what happened, Arnold told local outlets his kids were playing outside when they left one of their bikes in front of a neighbor’s home. When his son Coby went to pick up his bike, he noticed his neighbor had a sledgehammer. The man spoke to the child, but it is unclear what was said.

Story continues

Le-Nguyen allegedly went back inside, got a gun and shot it through the window, hitting Coby.

“He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. (Then he) got a gun and BOOM shot me right here,” Coby said, per Fox 2 Detroit.

Ryan Le-Nguyen (Credit: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Community members expressed concerns and outrage over the alleged shooter’s initial bond, which was set at $10,000, and they demanded that police keep Le-Nguyen behind bars. Soon after the suspect was released on the initial bond, the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office filed an emergency motion to raise the bond to $100,000. Now, Le-Nguyen is back in custody, according to local reports.

Le-Nguyen has been ordered not to return to the residence. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Arnold said they have had issues with the neighbor before. “I’m scared for my family because I don’t know what he’s capable of,” the father said.

Washtenaw Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit shared this statement on Facebook regarding the alarming shooting:

“This past weekend, a 6-year-old child was shot in our community. The most important thing is that he will survive–and hopefully has a long life ahead of him.

But it could have been much different. As a result, we have charged that case with the highest possible available charges–assault with intent to murder.

We share in the community’s pain and anger from a child being shot. And we know that, for many, the pain and anger is compounded by the fact that the defendant was able to make his bond as set by the court.

To be clear: our office recommended significantly more restrictive bond conditions, and we disagree with the bond decision that was handed down by the court. That is why, on Tuesday afternoon, we filed an emergency motion to cancel the defendant’s bond, and for his bond to be reconsidered.”

Traumatized by the terrifying incident, the Daniel family has started a fundraiser to support them during this time.

A message on their gofundme reads, “Unfortunately on June 6, 2021 Coby was shot for no reason at all except being a 6 year old kid. Now his whole family is affected by this and are struggling to make ends meet as well as deal with trauma of almost losing Coby. We are so thankful to have Coby still and would appreciate anything!!! Every thing will help support his family make it through this hard time.”

Supporters have already started contributing to the GoFundMe.

“I love you Coby! Keep being the kind, loving, loud, active, friendly, sweet, boy I’ve been able to see learn and grow this year!” one donor wrote on the fundraiser page.

theGrio’s Keydra Manns contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post 6-year-old shot by neighbor requires therapy for mental health appeared first on TheGrio.