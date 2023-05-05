A child was shot in Shreveport Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Shreveport Police Department responded to the 700 block of West 62nd Street on reports of a shooting.

According to police, officers found a 6-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through the initial investigation, detectives were able to determine that the child was playing outside her home when multiple subjects began shooting. The subjects shortly fled the scene.

Shreveport Police Department released this statement, "this shooting is a senseless act of violence that injured an innocent child. We urge our community to be proactive in bringing these offenders to justice."

Police are asking if you have any information on this incident contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. If you wish to remain anonymous call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: A 6-year-old was shot in Shreveport Thursday evening