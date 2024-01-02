6-Year-Old Who Started Reading At 1 Joins Mensa And Is One Of The Smartest Kids In US | Catherine McQueen

A six-year-old prodigy who dreams of becoming a doctor one day joined Mensa. Chandler Hughes may be one of the most intelligent kids from Humble, Texas. He may be one of the smartest in the country. Chandler has joined Mensa, one of the world’s most exclusive clubs.

“A medical doctor because I want to help people when they are sick,” Hughes told KPRC about why he wants to be in the medical field.

In more than 90 countries worldwide, Mensa boasts around 150,000 members of all ages. According to Mensa’s website, the organization offers its members a variety of fascinating opportunities for intellectual, cultural, and social contact.

Hughes’ father observed his son’s love of reading from an early age. His father stated that although his son is bright and book-smart, he should work on his social skills because he is in a beautiful setting with encouraging peers and teachers.

“It started early, started reading at one year, nine months,” he added. “He wants to be a doctor.”

Students enrolled will have access to activities which include: lively exchange of ideas through lectures, journals and special-interest groups; Stimulating discussions and debates at local, regional, national and international gatherings; Thought-provoking surveys and investigations of members’ opinions and attitudes; Valuable assistance to researchers, inside and outside Mensa, in projects dealing with intelligence and Mensa.

“My son was able to join Mensa, which is a society for people with high IQs. You have to be in the top 2% worldwide. He joins a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses. He was in pre-kindergarten, but finished on a second grade reading level, a second grade math level. And so now he’s at The Imani School, and he’s in first grade, but he should be in kindergarten,” Chandler’s father told KPRC.