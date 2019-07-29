'They shot my son': 6 year-old Stephen Romero is among victims of California shooting rampage

The family of a 6-year-old San Jose boy was mourning his death Monday after a gunman opened fire at a California food festival, killing three people and wounding at least 15 more, family members said.

Alberto Romero told The Mercury News he was home with his 9-year-old daughter when his wife called him from the Gilroy Garlic Festival. She said "they shot my son" and that she had also been wounded in the rampage. Romero said he rushed to St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy. 85 miles southeast of San Francisco.

“They told me he was in critical condition, that they were working on him,” Romero said, “Five minutes later they told me he was dead.”

His wife, Barbara Aquirre, had been taken and placed in a medically-induced coma at Valley Medical Center in San Jose, he said. His mother-in-law, Barbara Velasquez Aquirre was also wounded and in the hospital there.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening, that what she was saying was a lie, that maybe I was dreaming,” said Romero.

People leave the Gilroy Garlic Festival following a deadly shooting in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer/San Jose Mercury News via AP) ORG XMIT: CAJOS601 More

Stephen's grandmother, Maribel Romero, described Stephen as a happy child.

"This is really hard, there's no words to describe," she told KRON-TV. "I don't think this is fair."

Gilroy City Councilmen Fred Tovar expressed condolences.

"I pray that God will grant his family strength," he said in a statement. "I will keep your family close in my thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks as you are going through the process of grieving," he said in a statement."

Gilroy police said officers shot and killed the gunman within a minute of the start of the shooting. Authorities were looking for a possible accomplice.

As news of the shooting broke, videos emerged on social media in which the sound of gunshots could be heard.

"It's a nightmare you don't want to live," Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said at a press conference. “It’s incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Stephen Romero, 6, among the victims