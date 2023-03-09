6-year-old tests positive for STDs after men raped her in Arkansas hotel room, feds say

A 6-year-old girl who wasn’t feeling well was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where medical staff discovered her symptoms were caused by multiple sexually transmitted diseases, according to federal authorities.

A forensic interviewer with the FBI was called in to talk with the child in February 2018, officials said, and she reported that two men had raped her.

One of the men was sentenced to life in prison in October, and now the other man has also been sentenced to life in prison, according to a March 8 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Mario Waters, 34, was sentenced on March 8 after pleading guilty in November 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, court records show.

McClatchy News reached out to the defense attorney representing Waters and is awaiting a response.

Authorities said the girl told the FBI she was raped in a hotel room, describing it as having a curtain in the middle. She also told them about a piece of artwork that was hanging on a hotel room wall.

Investigators found a hotel in Little Rock that matched the girl’s description, including the curtain and the picture on a wall, according to the news release.

“Doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital determined that it was unlikely the child had obtained each sexually transmitted disease from the same offender and that there were likely multiple offenders,” authorities said.

With search warrants, officers received blood and urine samples from the two men accused of raping her, according to the news release. They both tested positive for the STDs the girl had contracted.

The child also told authorities that, at least once, Waters came to the room while the other man was with her, according to the news release. She said Waters raped her before giving the other man money.

In court, both men said they “had sexual contact” with the girl, authorities said, and “were involved in trafficking her with others.”

Hotel financial records show the girl’s mother had rented a room at the same hotel, officials said. The girl has been removed from her mom’s custody.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

