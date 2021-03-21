6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

Jamal A. Hansberry
·3 min read

A neighbor in the Texas complex said he’d often see Raymeon Means around the apartment where the shooting occurred

According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder.

Laurionne Walker (via <em>KTRK-TV</em>)
Laurionne Walker (via KTRK-TV)

Neighbor Mauricio Alvarez, who recalled to KPRC how he’d often see Means around the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, said the suspected shooter “knocked on the door and he was like, ‘Oh, can you check if you have water coming down, because the little girl clogged the toilet.'”

Read More: Indiana man allegedly kills 4 members of ex-girlfriend’s family over stimulus check

Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex. He said he also heard someone banging on a car and someone saying “Get out of here. Get out of here!”

He continued to KPRC, “He went running upstairs, and we heard like four to five shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

The police department in Pasadena, southeast of Houston. (Courtesy <em>KTRK-TV</em>)
The police department in Pasadena, southeast of Houston. (Courtesy KTRK-TV)

KPRC reported that Walker was shot multiple times, and she later died at Bayshore Hospital.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Earline House, Walker’s grandmother. “My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.”

Read More: Mom arrested after girl, 4, found alone on NYC sidewalk remained unclaimed for days

This incident comes not yet a week after another tragic loss for the family, who are related to Porschia Branch, the 28-year-old victim of the fatal March 14 car crash in which Branch’s three children also perished, according to KPRC.

Daniel Canada, the 35-year-old whose blood alcohol level was reportedly at least .15 when he caused the seven car pile-up, slammed into the family’s car at the intersection of FM-2920 and Gosling in Harris County, Texas, resulting in flames and hours-long road closures.

Gladys House-El, grandmother of the three boys who died in the car crash, whose ages ranged from 7 months to 5-years-old, painfully recalled to KPRC having just seen the trio at a family function in December. “They enjoyed having fun. They were racing. We were racing in the street,” she said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Half of UK adults have gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Britain said Saturday that half the country’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the government races to reach everyone over age 18 by the end of July. The National Health Service has put shots in the arms of 26.9 million people, or 51% of the adult population, according to the latest government statistics. The NHS passed the halfway point by delivering 589,689 first doses on Friday, the highest daily total since the mass vaccination program began in early December.

  • This World Down Syndrome Day, Remember the Value of Every Life

    As we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, it’s critical that we recognize the equal dignity and worth of our brothers and sisters with Down syndrome. Sadly, here in the United States and in many places throughout the world, the failure to acknowledge this begins before these individuals are even born. It’s beyond time that our laws reflect the truth that a person’s entrance into the world shouldn’t hinge on whether he or she has an extra chromosome. Yet that is what expectant parents of unborn babies with Down syndrome often hear from doctors who wrongly presume those with the condition are of less value. Parents often feel pressured to abort babies with Down syndrome. Often this pressure comes from doctors, but also from family and friends. None of us, doctors included, should ever assume some people’s lives are any less worthwhile. The truth is that people with Down syndrome love life, are intensely happy, and their joy is a gift to our world. Dr. Brian Skotko, a board-certified geneticist and director of the Down-syndrome program at Massachusetts General Hospital, in 2011 published findings that the overwhelming majority of those with Down syndrome are more than satisfied with their life and happy with themselves. What’s more, respondents overwhelmingly expressed love for their parents and siblings, and want expectant parents processing the news of their preborn infant’s Down syndrome diagnosis to take heart and to think of their growing child in a positive light. “In our qualitative analysis, people with Down syndrome encouraged parents to love their babies with Down syndrome, mentioning that their own lives were good. They further encouraged healthcare professionals to value [unborn babies with Down syndrome],” reads the report. Bias in the medical community against people with Down syndrome extends to the greater culture as well. Many countries have utterly failed to appreciate this whole class of people. Iceland, for example, has virtually eliminated its Down syndrome population through selective abortions. Similarly, Denmark has a 98 percent termination rate for babies diagnosed with Down syndrome, and the United Kingdom is right behind at 90 percent. It has been said that you can judge the advancement of a culture or nation by how it treats its most vulnerable. These trends are not just sad; they are repulsive. The reasons for these astronomically high rates of selective abortion are complicated, but often the decision comes down to concerns about the quality of life of the child and the burden placed on families. Many prominent voices argue for abortion, including columnists and editorial boards in major newspapers and the Oxford biologist Richard Dawkins. Our cultural elites seem to believe those with Down syndrome are destined to live miserable lives burdening those around them. Women who are pregnant with a little one who has tested positive for Down syndrome in utero (an imperfect test) often feel that they have no other options besides abortion. There is far too little discussion about the joys of raising a child with Down syndrome. Many women never see research such as Dr. Skotko’s or other studies such as one by Vanderbilt Kennedy Center researchers which discovered parents of children with Down syndrome are less likely to get divorced. Just because someone with Down syndrome is different from society’s expectations doesn’t mean their life is any less valuable. People find meaning in many different ways, and there is no one path to living a meaningful or productive life. As one living with Down syndrome, Regan Reinertson, a 15-year-old from Bolingbrook, Ill., exemplifies this positive approach to life. She stole the show at the 2019 March for Life and was featured in its theme video. She has done print ads, social-media ads, and commercials working with Mattel (American Girl), Vision Works, Oberweis Ice Cream, All State, and JP Morgan Chase. She has also competed in the Special Olympics, winning a gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics and also competing in equestrian, and participated in a theater group for kids with special needs, playing parts in Beauty and the Beast and Wizard of Oz. Regan loves school, she’s very social, and she is loved by everyone. She loves to swim and go on vacations to the beach. Self-proclaimed medical experts might not see it, but she is a precious gift bringing joy to everyone around her. She is one of the most uplifting people I have ever met, and she shows that Down syndrome doesn’t stand in the way of a happy life. She and many who share her diagnosis have brought joy and meaning to people everywhere, and we must continue guarding those with Down syndrome from extermination. Some lawmakers in statehouses across the country have introduced legislation that, if enacted, would prohibit discriminatory abortions prompted by a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis. That would be a step in the right direction and show the path forward for defending those with Down syndrome. It would be a tragedy for the world to lose any more of these exceptional souls.

  • Rams agree to terms with former Washington, Eagles WR DeSean Jackson

    The 34-year-old wide receiver is headed to his native Los Angeles area

  • Police chief says Miami partying "couldn't go on any longer"

    Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety. During a last-minute meeting Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8 p.m. curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into April if needed, and stressed this isn’t the typical spring break crowd. After days of partying, including several confrontations with police, Miami Beach officials enacted a highly unorthodox curfew Saturday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down.

  • 6-year-old killed in Pasadena apartment over spilled water, police say

    Raymeon Means, 35, remains in jail on no bond. He's accused of killing Laurionne Walker after an argument over spilled water.

  • If You Have This Bottled Water at Home, Stop Drinking It Now, FDA Says

    You know hydration is key to your overall well-being. But if you're getting your H20 intake via a certain brand of bottled water, it could actually be posing a danger to your health rather than keeping you in tip-top shape. According to a new report this week from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a brand of bottled water has been potentially linked to several cases of non-viral hepatitis in children, and the agency is now urging everyone to stay away. To make sure your water is safe to drink, read on, and for more "good for you" items in your home you need to avoid, check out If You Take This Medication, U.S. Officials Have a New Warning for You. The FDA says at least five children and infants came down with non-viral hepatitis, with a potential link to Real Water. On Mar. 16, the FDA reported on five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, which resulted in acute liver failure in a handful of infants and young children in Nevada. While the cause is unknown and the patients have recovered since getting sick in Nov. 2020, the only common link between them seemed to be that they all consumed Real Water bottled alkaline water. Additional people from the children’s four households also fell ill, but with less severe symptoms, including "fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and fatigue," according to the FDA's report. Now, the FDA is urging people not to drink or cook with Real Water. Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the FDA, released a statement telling Americans to avoid drinking bottled water from Real Water. “We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses," he said.The products in question include: 5-gallon containers (sold through home delivery and subscription services), bottles (sold online and in stores), and Real Water concentrate (sold online). And for another danger that could be lurking in your home, know that If You're Cooking Your Food in This, Stop Now, FDA Says. The water was sold via home delivery in at least five states. According to the FDA, 5-gallon containers of Real Water were delivered to homes in Hawaii, California, Utah, and Arizona, in addition to Nevada, where the outbreak was. So if you get your water delivered via any of the following services, the agency says to not use it:Tucson, Arizona through Aqua PureVentura and Santa Barbara, California through Real Water Gold CoastOrange County, California through Paradise Bottling CompanyHonolulu, Hawaii through Aloha WaterSt. George, Utah through Real Water Southern Utah Investigations are currently ongoing with the FDA and CDC. Yiannas' statement said that the FDA is currently conducting an investigation into any link between Real Water and these medical incidents. “The FDA is committed to protecting the health of Americans and is especially concerned when there is a food safety issue impacting our youngest, and some of the most vulnerable in the population—infants and young children," he said. "Upon learning about reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada, impacting five young children, the FDA quickly activated a team to further investigate. We are working closely with the CDC, state and local partners to complete our investigation and monitor for any additional illnesses.”He added: "Although the investigation is ongoing, epidemiologic information currently indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses.” And for more health news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Consumers are urged to watch for symptoms. All types of hepatitis produce similar symptoms, including fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice. Anyone experiencing these at any time should immediately contact their doctor, the FDA says. And for more on what your bathroom habits say about your health, check out If Your Urine Is This Color, Call Your Doctor. One of the families who got sick has sued the company behind Real Water. One Las Vegas family, including a toddler and his parents, suffered health complications that they allege came as a result of drinking Real Water. Emely and Christopher Brian Wren and their 2-year-old son, Christopher Noah Wren, all got sick while their daughter didn't drink the water and didn't come down with any illness, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.Both the toddler and his father were hospitalized, while Emely faced extreme nausea and fatigue. Now, they are suing the company behind Real Water, Affinitylifestyles.com Inc., saying in court documents: “Defendants’ bottled water was defective and unreasonably dangerous in that Defendants failed to provide warnings about elevated levels of toxins in their products."After the FDA report and the lawsuit were filed on Mar. 16, Real Water released the following statement on their website: "We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation. We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously. Real Water takes great strides in every way to make sure our product is safe for consumption. Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution."Though they note the potential problem arose in Las Vegas, the company has stopped selling and distributing Real Water throughout the U.S. "until the issue is resolved." Real Water is asking retailers to "pull the product from the shelf, effective immediately, and hold it in the back rooms or return it to the distributors." As for customers, they instruct anyone who has purchased Real Water to return it. And for another product that's been connected to a serious outbreak, beware that If You Have This Sauce at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

  • Malik Jackson: What the Browns are getting in their new DT

    Special thanks to Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire for offering his assessment

  • Capital murder suspect in 6-year-old's killing makes court appearance

    Raymeon Means appeared before a judge overnight. He's accused of killing Laurionne Walker after an argument over spilled water.

  • Matt James swears off dating after Rachael Kirkconnell breakup

    “I’m just solely focused on getting back into that meaningful work in the community and centering myself around projects that are going to elevate all the work that I’ve been working on doing in the city and special interest things that I appreciate outside of reality television,” said James. James called things off his relationship with Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell after photos of her attending a plantation-themed Georgia College campus party surfaced.

  • Jaguars extend punter Logan Cooke

    The Jags continued to make moves this weekend, but on Saturday, they elected to focus on a player from the 2020 roster.

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • Police release photo of suspect in vicious subway attack on Asian American man

    Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Panthers add needed depth, agree to terms with new tight end

    Dan Arnold spent the 2018 season with Joe Brady in New Orleans; spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

  • CDC recomiendan 3 pies de distanciamiento físico en escuelas

    Los centros para el control y prevención de enfermedades han emitido nuevas recomendaciones de distanciamiento físico entre estudiantes en las aulas. La nueva guía indica que además del uso de cubrebocas, los estudiantes pueden mantener una distancia de tres pies en lugar de seis pies. Ivan Marquez, residente de pediatria en UC Davis, dice, "Seis pies de distancia funcionó como con 95% de eficacia a comparación de 90% a tres pies de distancia." Según profesionales, no se ha encontrado suficiente evidencia que la transmisión de COVID-19 sea más alta debido a la instrucción en persona.

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities