6 paid iPhone apps on sale for free on May 29th

Spiko for Whatsapp

Normally $1.99.

Have you ever received voice messages in Whatsapp and wasn’t able to listen at that time ? With this app you can convert your voice messages to text. 1. Select a voice message in whatsapp app.

2. Tap on the forward button.

3. Choose “Spiko for Whatsapp”.



That’s it – your voice message will show up as text ! Currently supported languages:

Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Bengali, Bosnian, Catalan, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Croatian, Hungarian, Indonesian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Georgian, Korean, Latin, Lithuanian, Latvian, Macedonian, Mongolian, Malay, Burmese, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Kinyarwanda, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Tagalog, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Chinese.



Download Spiko for Whatsapp

halfes

Normally $0.99.