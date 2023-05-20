6 people arrested on drug charges at New Bedford apartment ‘filled with urine and feces,’ police say

Six people are facing drug distribution charges after their arrests at a Crapo Street apartment in “deplorable condition,” where detectives found urine and feces throughout the residence, police said.

Alex Marabuto, 37; Demaurice Andrews, 24; Shannon Smith, 24; Derek Brown, 56; Sophia Janeiro, 35; and Jessica Garcia, 43, were arrested on a variety of charges including possession to distribute class “B” substance and conspiracy, New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement Saturday.

Marabuto, Andrews, Garcia, and Smith were all found to have active warrants for their arrest, Oliveira said. Smith and Brown both have previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute class “B” substance.

Narcotics detectives assigned to the department’s “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” made the arrests after responding to 33 Crapo St., second floor, New Bedford, at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday to execute a search warrant at the residence.

Investigators suspected a cocaine delivery service was being run out of the second-floor apartment, with Marabuto and Andrews at the center of that investigation, police said.

After stopping Marabuto outside the residence, detectives entered the building, and found Andrews and four other people, who were later identified as Smith, Brown, Janeiro and Garcia.

“The detectives began a search that was made difficult by the deplorable condition of the apartment,” Oliveira said. “Officers were faced with containers, toilets, and bathtubs that were filled with urine and feces.”

Also, Oliveira said, the floors of the apartment “were soaked with urine. Despite an air that was filled with unbearable odor and swarms of flies, the detectives pushed forward and conducted their search.”

Inside the apartment, investigators found crack cocaine, 19 Suboxone film strips, a digital scale, and packaging materials, and 12 rounds of .410 shotgun shells, the police chief said.

The conditions within the apartment have been reported to the New Bedford Neighborhood Task Force for further scrutiny, Oliveira said.

“This case highlights the variety of dangerous situations that officers encounter on a daily basis,” Oliveira said. “In addition to the potential of being met with violent resistance, they are often required to enter extremely challenging environments in fulfillment of their duty. Hopefully, these arrests will go a long way to restoring peace for the neighbors of this residence.”

