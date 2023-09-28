6 people arrested following another night of looting in Philadelphia

Looting exploded in Philadelphia for a second night this week overnight Thursday, with six people arrested.

At least eight businesses — including a Walgreens, a Family Dollar, Auto Zone and a smoke shop — were burglarized overnight, Philadelphia police said.

Five incidents were in the northeast police division, two in the northwest police division and one in the east police division.

In total six people were arrested. Police initially said 12 people were arrested but later corrected the number to six after accidentally counting them than once.

It comes after 52 people were arrested Tuesday night after a crowd of young people broke into stores in the Center City area and other parts of the city. The chaos prompted bolstered police presence Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which oversees the state’s liquor stores, on Wednesday indefinitely closed all Philadelphia Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations after at least 18 of their stores were targeted Tuesday night.

But, the closures didn’t appear to stop theft. A Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Adams Avenue in Lawncrest was broken into early Thursday morning, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Tuesday's looting erupted on a day of protests over the dismissal of charges against police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said that the thefts were not connected to the demonstration and the looters were not protesters. Mayor Jim Kenney called the break-ins, “a sickening display of opportunistic criminal activity.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office disagreed with the municipal court judge’s decision to dismiss the charges against Dial, and a notice of refiling of criminal charges was filed in court later Tuesday.

Irizarry’s family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dial and his partner on the force Wednesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com