6 people arrested after Jeffersontown Police seize hundreds of stolen catalytic converters

The Jeffersontown Police Department announced the arrest Thursday of six people after officers seized "hundreds" of catalytic converters valued over $100,000.

Redzep Beganovic, Tahira Osmanovic, Brankica Osmanovic, Elvis Osmanovic, Elvir Osmanovic and Zilhad Colic are facing charges of engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and trafficking in stolen auto parts, according to police in Jeffersontown, the city southeast of downtown Louisville.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Drabenstadt will share more details at a 3 p.m. Thursday press conference, according to the police department.

The cases for the defendants were not immediately listed in online court records, which also did not indicate whether they had attorneys available for comment.

