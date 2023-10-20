6 people charged with stealing guns from cars in South Lakeland neighborhoods

LAKELAND — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged six people — a 17-year-old and five adults — with burglarizing at least 38 cars in South Lakeland with the intention of stealing firearms for criminal gang activity.

Polk County Sheriff Grad Judd said a team of detectives began an investigation March 11 into a series of a vehicular burglaries resulting in the theft of seven firearms over three nights in four neighborhoods: 13 burglaries on March 11 in Reflections West; 11 burglaries May 26 in Christina Oaks; and 14 burglaries May 28 in Highlands Crossing and Mission Hills.

"They would bypass valuables because they were looking for guns," Judd said. "They would actually leave valuables or credit cards they could be tracked with because they were after guns. They were incredibly organized."

The group targeted vehicles that had window or bumper stickers indicating the owner was Conservative, supported 2nd Amendment rights or may own guns, according to Judd. Many of the vehicles burglarized had unlocked doors, and the suspects broke windows to gain access in others.

Polk County deputies have recovered two of the seven reported stolen firearms so far, Judd said, as they were used in committing other crimes. There are five guns unaccounted for.

In some cases, Judd said vehicle owners called Crime Stoppers upon discovering their vehicle was being burglarized instead of dialing 911. This left deputies unaware of the crimes until several hours later.

The leader of the group was a 17-year-old boy from Bartow, whose name is not being published in accordance with The Ledger's crime reporting policies. The 17-year-old faces a total of 75 criminal charges, including enhanced charges for gang membership. His charges include directing criminal gang activity, two counts of armed burglary and possession of a machine gun. He will be prosecuted as an adult on all charges by the State Attorney's Office.

Judd said one of the firearms found in the 17-year-old's possession was a handgun fitted with a switch that would allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon.

Eldred Kellum Jr., 23, of Lakeland was arrested and faces 63 criminal charges, including the first-degree felony of directing activities of a criminal gang, two counts grand theft of a firearm and several gang enhancements. Kellum helped coordinate the burglaries with the teen leader and carried out the Christina Oaks burglaries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Taurean Sumrall, 22, of Bartow faces eight criminal charges, including directing activities of a criminal gang, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft. Deputies said Sumrall's primary role was to coordinate selling the stolen firearms. He reported making up to $300 per a handgun sold on the street, according to Judd.

Javien Sterling, 19, of Lakeland faces 40 criminal charges, including 11 counts of burglary with conveyance and 10 counts attempted burglary with gang enhancements. Sterling was recruited to be the driver for the group during burglaries at Highlands Crossing and Mission Hills, Judd said.

De'Andre Guildford, 22, of Bartow was arrested by Bartow Police Department. He faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm and was served with an unrelated arrest warrant.

Eric Denson, 18, of Riverview was charged with a third-degree felony of carrying a concealed weapon and two misdemeanor drug-related charges. While in jail, Denson was found to be in possession of a knife-like weapon known as a shiv, Judd said, for which he was additionally charged with a felony count of introducing contraband to the jail.

The Sheriff's Office shared a video found on Denson's cell phone in which the 17-year-old suspect aims the green laser site on a Glock handgun at three children, one as young as 17-months old. The gun was modified to be an automatic and had an extended magazine inserted in the video, according to deputies.

Florida gun owners are not required to report a firearm as stolen, according to PSCO spokesman Brian Bruchey, though it is suggested gun owners know their weapon's make, model and serial number so it can be reported to law enforcement if stolen to be entered into a database.

Information provided by owners' of the outstanding five firearms will remain on file, Bruchey said. When a law enforcement officer comes into contact with gun, it can be checked against the database to see if its was reported as stolen or missing.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff: Gang members arrested in rash of gun thefts in Lakeland