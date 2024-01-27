6 people displaced after early morning fire in Dorchester
Six people including one child have been displaced after an early morning fire in Dorchester.
Boston Fire was called to the scene of a fire on 83/85 West Seldon Street in Dorchester around midnight. Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy fire on the first and second floors.
The fire was knocked down shortly after 12:20 a.m., and firefighters continued to chase hot spots.
All occupants of the home were safely evacuated and there are no injuries to report.
Six people including a child were displaced and the Red Cross of Massachusetts was at the scene to assist.
Damages from the fire were estimated to be around $450,000, according to Boston Fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
