As 6 people hang out in Arlington apartment, 18-year-old man is shot dead, police say

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

A person late Saturday fired a shotgun inside an Arlington apartment, killing an 18-year-old man, police said.

Six people were hanging out at the apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street when one of them began handling a shotgun, Arlington police said, citing the account of a witness who lives in the apartment.

The victim, whose name the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released, was shot about 11:45 p.m.

Police found the victim lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead.

Police detained several people for further questioning by detectives and did not announce an arrest on Sunday.

