6 People, Including 3 Children, Are Dead After A Shooting Broke Out At A Private Christian Grade School In Nashville

The shooting took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Boulevard. Metro Nashville Police Department

Six people, including three children, are dead after a 28-year-old woman opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville, police said.

The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Boulevard, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed on Monday. The school is for students from preschool through sixth grade.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed in a statement to BuzzFeed News three children with gunshot wounds were sent to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. All three were students at the school and were pronounced dead after arrival. The other victims include three adult staff members.

Speaking at a press brief following the shooting, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville police, told reporters that the suspected shooter initially appeared to be a teenage girl who entered through the school’s side entrance around 10:15 a.m. with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

The suspected shooter was killed by 10:27 a.m. after she was “engaged” by Metro Nashville police .

Students are to meet with their parents at a reunification course about 2 miles away from school, according to the Nashville Fire Department .

It's rare for active shooting incidents to be carried out by women; FBI data counted 61 active shootings in 2021, only one of which involved a female shooter.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of March 27, at least 4,190 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 5,676 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting. He is expected to make remarks at a previously scheduled speech later on Monday.

“Too often our schools and communities are being devastated by gun violence,” Jean-Pierre said. “Schools should be safe spaces for our kids to grow and learn and educators to learn and teach.”