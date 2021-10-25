6 people including a police officer injured in Idaho mall shooting

Six people, including a police officer, were injured following a mall shooting Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, police said.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon that left five people and an officer injured. (KTVB)

In a series of statements on its Twitter page, the Boise Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at a mall. The mall was not named, but police said it is on N. Milwaukee St., which is the location of Boise Towne Square mall.

Police later tweeted: “Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured in this event. Police are making notifications to family of those involved and continuing to clear the mall.”

The severity of the injuries were not released by police.

In a later statement, police said there would be a media briefing. One person was in custody, police said. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.