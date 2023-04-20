6 people indicted in Whatcom County fentanyl trafficking ring

Six people were indicted on Thursday in connection with a Whatcom County fentanyl trafficking ring, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

The ring was moving fentanyl from the Seattle area to redistributors in the Bellingham area and have been under investigation since late 2022, said Brown.

“I commend the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Gang Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a fast-moving investigation that worked to interdict potentially deadly pills over the last four months,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “These alleged traffickers also possessed guns – some stolen, some with extended magazines – a dangerous combination with the narcotics.”

Law enforcement told Brown that in one part of the investigation, they were called to a mini-mart where two people connected to the drug ring overdosed on fentanyl and had to be revived and taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement found out that the alleged two top leaders of the ring lived in Burien and downtown Seattle.

Three of the six people are in custody and three others are still being sought by law enforcement. The grand jury charged all six people with alleged conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Four were also charged with alleged unlawful possession of a gun.

The charges are as follows:

Robel Sisay Gebremedhin, 40, Burien - Charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm; and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Mohamed Abdirisak Mohamed, 34, Seattle - Charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm; and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ahbdurman Ahmed, 32, Seattle - Charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm.

Matthew Anderson, 35, Bellingham - Charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Daniel John Faix, 39, Bellingham - Charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Natasha Parkhill, 37, Bellingham - Charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Seven more people are anticipated to be charged. For some defendants, the charges will result in ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

“While our community struggles with the impacts of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Drug Task Force continues to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners to hold those distributing this dangerous drug accountable for their actions. We aggressively investigate those that bring these deadly drugs and criminal enterprises into our communities that prey on our most vulnerable,” said Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick.















