6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse

FDNY officials said a crane operator was lifting 16 tons of concrete when they noticed a fire. Six people were injured when part of the crane collapsed. Three of the injured people had to be hospitalized.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- A construction crane caught fire and collapsed atop a New York City skyscraper under construction Wednesday.

Six people were injured as a result of the collapse, including two firefighters, according to fire officials. Three of the injured people had to be hospitalized.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan shortly before 7:30 a.m. EDT.

While firefighters were on their way to the location, the crane collapsed, striking and damaging an adjacent building.

Firefighters sprayed the crane with water to try and put out the fire. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/AvzlymMEtp— FDNY (@FDNY) July 26, 2023

Falling debris damaged a nearby building after the crane collapsed. The collapse caused a one-hour traffic jam near the Lincoln Tunnel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

FDNY Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said a crane operator was lifting 16 tons of concrete up to the 54-story building when he noticed the crane had caught fire.

"The top part of the crane, the boom, and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground," said Pfiefer.

FDNY workers put water on a crane after it partially collapses in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"The weight of 16 tons is attached by a cable. As the fire heats the cable, the cable weakens, to the point where it loses its strength and that's where the collapse occurred," Pfeifer said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, "We were extremely fortunate that we were not at the busy time of day."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city will begin the process of deconstructing the remains of the crane and analyzing what led to Wednesday's fire. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The mayor said the city would begin the process of deconstructing the crane's ruminants.

The collapse caused a one-hour traffic jam near the Lincoln Tunnel.