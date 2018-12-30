6 people injured in jetway collapse at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

A jetway partially collapsed Saturday evening at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Emergency personnel respond after an equipment failure involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Dec. 29, 2018, in Baltimore. More

At least 6 people were taken to hospitals with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to a tweet from the BWI Airport.

The jet bridge collapse, caused by a partial equipment failure, is under investigation.

Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

The plane has been moved from the gate and the incident is not impacting other airport operations.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger.

Southwest says the airport’s jet bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal, failed while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says remaining passengers safely exited the plane using air stairs.



Twitter user @PJPressesPlay posted a video on the social networking site that appears to show a firetruck on the scene.

I was in the plane the jetway fell from. Here’s video of a fireman bringing a ladder in to let the medic off. pic.twitter.com/2Q3dPcnAfw — PJ Yerman (@PJPressesPlay) December 30, 2018

