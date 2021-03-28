6 people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bucks County

Police are investigating what led to a three-car crash in Bucks County that left several people injured.

Video Transcript

- We are following a developing story in Bucks County. Police tell Action News they're investigating just what led to a three-car crash in Northampton township that injured several people. It happened just after 10:30 last night on the 300 block of Bridgeton Pike.

Police say a pickup truck and another car collided head on. It's quite a wreck, as you can see. A third vehicle then hit the pickup truck. Firefighters worked to rescue several people trapped inside. Police say six people were taken to hospitals. Several of the victims are in critical condition.