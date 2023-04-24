Police looking for sexual assault suspect after 6 reports in southern Durham

Durham police are looking for a man accused of assaulting six people at the same apartment complex.

In separate incidents during the last few weeks, the victims reported being touched inappropriately while walking in the 2000 block of Copper Leaf Parkway, an area off U.S. 70 in southeastern Durham.

The man grabbed their buttocks, they said, while they were doing things like walking their dogs or pushing a stroller.

The incidents usually happened between 4 and 6 p.m., “becoming more aggressive in the manner of assault,” police stated in a news release.

Police have released a photo of the suspect seen on a bright yellow bike.

The suspect was last seen April 21 on Copper Leaf Parkway wearing a hoodie with cut off sleeves and a bright orange shoes.

Police did not provide other descriptive details such as the man’s approximate age, height or race.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Investigator M. Supernaw at 919-560-4400 ext. 29316 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story.