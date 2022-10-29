6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot.
The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane.
Deputies said suspects fired at the building from a car, hitting six people.
According to a news release, injuries ranged from minor to one victim sustaining a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No other information regarding this shooting has been released.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crimeline.
