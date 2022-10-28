Six people were wounded outside a Pittsburgh church during a funeral for a man killed in a shooting, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Six people were wounded Friday afternoon outside of a church where a funeral service was being held for a man who was killed in a shooting two weeks earlier, officials said.

Around 12:04 p.m. police were alerted to about five shots fired outside of Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road on the city's North Side. Immediately after, police were alerted to 15 additional gunshots, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference.

Four of the victims took themselves to a local hospital. They are stable.

One person in critical condition was taken by ambulance, Ford said. The sixth victim initially left the scene but was later hospitalized in stable condition.

Ford declined to give their names or ages.

A spokesperson with Destiny of Faith Church confirmed the shooting had happened outside the building while a funeral was being held there. The spokesperson had no other details to share.

Police said the service was for John James Hornezes Jr., who was killed in another shooting. He was among three people gunned down Oct. 15 on Cedar Avenue, NBC affiliate WPXI reported. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 33, and Betty J Averytt, 59, were also killed in that shooting.

The scene outside a church where officers said

A motive remains unclear in Friday's shooting, although Ford told reporters that there appears to be "a dispute going on."

He said there was "most likely" more than one shooter. No arrests have been made.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com