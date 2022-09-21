These 6 people were indicted in Clark County

0
Sydney Dawes, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Sep. 20—These 6 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Benito Luna, 24, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Noah I. Sherry, 24, of Springfield: two counts of assault.

Victor Banta, 40: trespass in a habitation when a person or present or likely to be present.

Kristina Skaggs, 27, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Izaye Yaheim Shameer Eubanks, 20, of Springfield: assault.

Mitchell E. McCoy, 23, of Springfield: forgery.

Recommended Stories