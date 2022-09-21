These 6 people were indicted in Clark County

NextShark

An aggravated assault that allegedly took place near the University of California, Berkeley campus on Monday morning is being investigated as a possible anti-Asian hate crime by the school’s police department. The incident involved an attempt by an unknown assailant to assault an Asian person with several rocks at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, according to police. The University of California Police Department believes the incident was a hate crime based on information provided in the crime’s initial report.