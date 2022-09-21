These 6 people were indicted in Clark County
Sep. 20—These 6 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Benito Luna, 24, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Noah I. Sherry, 24, of Springfield: two counts of assault.
Victor Banta, 40: trespass in a habitation when a person or present or likely to be present.
Kristina Skaggs, 27, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Izaye Yaheim Shameer Eubanks, 20, of Springfield: assault.
Mitchell E. McCoy, 23, of Springfield: forgery.