With Christmas a week away, now's the time to get some hot cocoa, get in the car and drive around Lubbock to see some Christmas light displays.

Here are six notable locations to visit this holiday season:

Ransom Canyon

Located just east of Lubbock, this community is known for its unique architecture and is an area favorite for viewing unique Christmas light displays. According to the city's website, lights will be turned off at 11 p.m. every night.

Location: Around 24 Lee Kitchens Drive in Lubbock

Texas Tech

Even though the 65th Annual Carol of Lights holiday lighting event has passed, the thousands of Christmas lights that adorn the heart of the Texas Tech campus are lit every night from dusk until midnight and will end on Jan. 1, 2024.

Location: around 2500 Broadway

Tech Terrace

Just south of Texas Tech is the Tech Terrace neighborhood, with light displays scattered throughout the neighborhood and along 19th Street.

Location: Within University Avenue, 19th Street, Indiana Avenue and 34th Street.

Santa Land

One of Lubbock's longest-running Christmas traditions is visiting Santa Land, where visitors can see a village, figurine displays, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa Land. It is open from 6 to 10 p.m. every night until Dec. 21.

Location: 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive

Vintage Township

A different feeling of Christmas in Lubbock can be found at Vintage Township, with its townhomes and quaint Christmas light displays.

Location: around 12001 Trafalgar Ave.

Kingsgate Shopping Center

Both sides of the shopping center are illuminated in soft white lights, along with the opportunity to visit Santa and take a free carriage ride.

Location: 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 6 places around Lubbock to view Christmas light displays