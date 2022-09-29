6 police officers killed amid cartel turf war in northern Mexico

6 police officers killed amid cartel turf war in northern Mexico
2
CBSNews
·1 min read

Gunmen on Wednesday killed six police officers in a northern Mexican state where rival cartels are fighting over drug trafficking routes, authorities said. Five of the officers were shot dead while training at a sports center in Calera de Victor Rosales, the Zacatecas state government said.

Two more law enforcement officials were shot after arriving at the scene soon afterward, one of whom died, according to a statement.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal condemned what he called a "cowardly attack" and offered his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victims.

"We will do whatever is necessary for justice to prevail," he wrote on Facebook.

Violence has spiked in recent years in Zacatecas, with experts citing a turf war between the Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation cartels for control of lucrative drug smuggling routes to the United States.

The Department of Justice considers the Jalisco cartel to be "one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world." The cartel's leader, Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho," is among the most sought by Mexican and U.S. authorities.

In January, 10 bodies were found in a sports utility vehicle abandoned in front of the governor's palace in the Zacatecas state capital.

Across the country, more than 340,000 people have been killed in a wave of bloodshed since the government deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006.

Ian makes way across Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 29, 2022

Hurricane hunter pilot discusses his mission flying into Hurricane Ian

Tampa police chief gives update as Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Recommended Stories

  • Russian occupying authorities publish first results of sham referendums at polling stations in Russia: 98% in favour

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:01 The Central Electoral Commission of the Russian Federation has announced the first results of the sham referendum on the territory of Russia. The vast majority of people supposedly voted for the accession of the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

  • Detectives seize narcotics in suspected trafficking operation between Mexico, Oxnard

    Investigators seized large amounts of meth, cocaine and fentanyl as part of a suspected operation where drugs from Mexico were shipped to Oxnard.

  • Student stabs faculty member at Texas junior high school, officials say

    The student was taken into custody, and the school district’s police department is investigating.

  • Soaring dollar forces tourists in U.S. to cut back

    STORY: Tourists are among the victims as the U.S. dollar continues its meteoric rise. Thousands of visitors to the United States are feeling the pinch of the mighty greenback - which scaled two-decade highs this month, driven by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.For British tourists, this feeling has been amplified by the collapse of the pound, which entered a near freefall on Monday (September 26) after the UK government announced unfunded tax cuts. It meant the sterling/dollar exchange rate hit record lows – which has forced people visiting the U.S. to economize on luxuries. Visitors from the euro zone don't fare much better, with the European currency also languishing at lows. In New York, Dutch visitor Remco Spriensma told Reuters how he’s coping: "Yeah, go to a restaurant for dinner. Yeah, we skip that, and we go, for example, to the McDonald's to eat something. Otherwise, we would go to a restaurant, maybe."And he’s not the only visitor noticing a price jump. Mariatta Torres, travelling from Saudi Arabia, has noticed a significant difference since her last visit: “"I think the prices are really going up. So we came here in, like, 2016, and we still enjoy a lot of things, but now, in 2022, it's like all things it's going up. Yeah. We cannot say it's... it's affordable same as in 2016, way back in 2016. I think because of the pandemic that we experienced on, so, like, we're still coping up. Yeah."Sterling hit a record low close to $1.03 on Monday, having plummeted 20% against the dollar this year. That leaves British visitors to New York counting every penny.

  • The era of the Big Tech moonshot is over

    Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon have for years pursued "moonshot" ideas. But amid a dismal economic climate, the moonshot era may be over.

  • Here's Why Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Got Kicked Out Of The Army

    Jeffrey Dahmer served in the military as a medic for almost two years before getting kicked out. 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' examines his crimes.

  • Lexington teacher arrested on sex charges in 2018 still has teaching license. Here’s why

    A Winburn Middle School teacher was arrested in August 2018 on multiple sex abuse charges. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to harassment and assault. His license has not yet been revoked or suspended.

  • Hurricane Ian flooded street in Florida - People rescued in Naples

    Rescuers with the Naples (Florida) Fire-Rescue Department rescued a family from flooded waters in Naples, Florida after Hurricane Ian drenched the area. "Water rescue in the City earlier today. Please let this be a lesson to stay off the roads when flooding is possible," the agency said.

  • Lebron James buys into Major League Pickleball team

    Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport in the U.S., with 4.8 million players across the country in 2021 — a 15% increase from 2020.

  • Hailey Bieber says she was 'never' seeing Justin while he was dating Selena Gomez

    Hailey Bieber is addressing long-running rumors that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

  • Dallas police shoot and kill armed man in Far East Dallas

    Police responded to a call Wednesday just before 6 a.m. about a man in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. They say the gunman refused officers' commands to drop his weapon and surrender before opening fire on officers.

  • Dallas Police: Officers kill man after getting shot at

    Dallas Police say one man is dead after shooting at officers on Shiloh Road Wednesday morning. Authorities say the suspect had a handgun and did not drop the weapon when asked. Officers returned fire after the man started firing at officers.

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot travels to Mexico City, highlighting city's economy

    During the five-day trip in Mexico's capitol, she will highlight Chicago's economy and reaffirm its sister-city relationship. The city's partnership with Mexico City dates back 30 years.

  • An estimated 800 Azov Regiment members are held prisoner, including over 40 women, some pregnant

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:00 Olha Kravchenko, the head of the department dealing with PoWs and their families of the Azov Patronage Service, reported that about 800 Azov members remain in Russian captivity; over 40 of them are women, and some among them are pregnant.

  • Elizabeth Banks Wishes Her 2019 'Charlie's Angels' Movie Wasn't Marketed as 'Just for Girls'

    "There was a story around Charlie's Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie," she said

  • "Alyona Donskaya": the Kyiv civil servant who supported Russian aggression against Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:50 An employee of the Kyiv Administrative Services Centre has been exposed as having justified and supported the actions of the Russian occupiers.

  • Serena Williams Reveals the Reason She Never Brought Daughter Olympia to Matches Until Recently

    The tennis star's 5-year-old daughter supported her mom at her final U.S. Open this year

  • ‘Forge’ Super Yacht, Modeled in Shape of Volcano, Will Cost a Fortune

    The mere word "yacht" conjures up images of the rich and famous, but then there are the yachts that even many of the rich and famous cannot afford. These are the super and mega yachts of the world,...

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The stock market hasn't been enjoyable for some time, especially for technology investors, where 50% declines (or more) have become common among individual stocks. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in the summer of 2021 near the peak of the now-defunct bull market. The stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value just over a year later.

  • Citroën invents cardboard car for resourceless world

    Imagine a future world starved of resources where carmakers have to resort to replacing the metal in your car's roof and hood with cardboard. That's what Citroën has done with a new concept car designed in anticipation of a resourceless world, using cardboard instead of steel for those parts. This is no ordinary cardboard, but a specialised honeycomb format reinforced with plastic coating on each side that is strong enough to be stood on without buckling.