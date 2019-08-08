6 Positive Catalysts to Drive GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Stock Further

The good news for GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) was it generated a profit in its latest reporting period. The bad news is it was the result of a $104.1 million one-off sale of its Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher in the quarter. The better news is its core product Epidiolex significantly exceeded sales expectations, and should retain growth trajectory going forward.

In this article we'll look at six reasons GW Pharmaceuticals should continue to find support, even though it's certain it'll have a loss in its next reporting period; albeit the losses should continue to narrow. It's probably not too long before the company starts to produce a sustainable profit.

Positive Catalysts for Epidiolex

The first three of the six reasons to like GW Pharmaceuticals in the future are associated with its flagship product Epidiolex, which accounted all but $3.6 million in revenue for the quarter.

First, sales of Epidiolex wildly exceeded expectations, as it had net sales of $68.4 million in the second quarter, far above the $47 million analysts on average were looking for. Total company sales in the quarter came in at $72 million.

Next, health care prescribing by health care providers has been increasing, with over 12,000 patients now having used the treatment since it launched in 2018. At this time over 2,500 physicians have prescribed Epidiolex, with the vast majority of them continuing using the therapy, according to Chief Executive Justin Glover.

Last, private and public payers don't appear to have any qualms about covering Epidiolex, with approximately 93 percent of them covering it in the U.S. market.

That suggests sustainable performance in the quarters ahead, although the pace of that growth may not be what it was in the last quarter.

Probable New Treatments for Epidiolex

I put this 4th reason to like GW Pharma into a separate category because it points to future potential and not the existing use of Epidiolex. It's highly probable that the company will gain approval for using the drug in Europe, but that has yet to be confirmed.

GW Pharmaceuticals is awaiting the approval of the EU for using Epidiolex to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome in the early part of October.

It would be surprising if the company didn't receive approval, and its fairly safe to at least this will be another revenue stream for the company.

Assuming approval, it would launch first in the two largest European markets, Germany in France, with the goal of doing so some time in the fourth quarter. After that it'll launch in Italy and Spain in 2020.

More speculative is its research on how Epidiolex may be effective on treating Rett syndrome. It has plans to launch a clinical study to determine if Sativex can be used to treat spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients. The goal there is to obtain approval to use the treatment in the U.S.

Finally, it has started to look at recruiting participants in a study that will determine if cannabidivarin can effectively treat autism.

Most important here is GW Pharmaceuticals is working on building out a pipeline that would generate meaningful long-term growth for the company, if a number of them are cleared to treat patients. This would significantly increase it patient base, revenue and earnings.