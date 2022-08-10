What do 6 pounds of meth and ‘copious amounts’ of other drugs look like? See for yourself

Two people accused of running a drug house were arrested by deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Their haul: about 6 pounds of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, oxycodone and synthetic cannabinoids. The synthetic version taps onto the type of chemical in marijuana that causes the drug-like effects through the body, including the central nervous system and the immune system, according to the National Cancer Society.

According to deputies, the narcotics unit, assisted by sheriff’s SWAT teams from Charlotte and Collier counties used a search warrant to enter a home.

As deputies approached the Southwest Florida house, they saw John Alton Knight, Jr., 56, outside and told him to put his hands up but, according to an arrest report, Knight ignored them and ran into the house. Deputies saw him near the kitchen sink shouting out at another person in the house, identified as Rebecca Mary Knight, 39.

John Knight, according to deputies, was resistant and wouldn’t comply with deputies. The pair were arrested and face numerous charges.

What did deputies find in the house?

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies, along with SWAT teams from Charlotte and Collier counties found about six pounds of methamphetamine along with fentanyl, oxycodone, synthetic cannabinoids and other drug paraphernalia in a house on Ohara Drive on Aug. 9, 2022, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Charlotte Sheriff’s deputies and the law enforcement team found:

▪ About 6 pounds of methamphetamine

▪ 58.4 grams of fentanyl

▪ 53.2 grams of oxycodone

▪ 27.41 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids

▪ Tramadol, suboxone and “copious amounts” of used drug paraphernalia

▪ 447 suspected fentanyl pressed pills.

In a statement, Charlotte Sheriff Bill Prummell thanked the narcotics teams.

“A large amount of poison is off our streets, which means more lives saved. We will continue to shut these drug houses down, one by one, until the message is heard: We do not tolerate this stuff in Charlotte County.”

The charges

Rebecca Knight was charged with trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

John Knight’s charges were more extensive and include trafficking in amphetamine of more than 200 grams, trafficking in fentanyl of more than 28 grams but less than 30 kilograms, trafficking in oxycodone of more than 25 grams but ess than 100 grams, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoid of more than 1,000 grams but less than 30 kilograms.

He was also charged with possession of the controlled substances for the tramadol and suboxone, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence and resisting an officer without violence.

In addition, he was charged with fleeing from Punta Gorda police as well as possession of a firearm by a felon from a previous incident, Charlotte officials said.

The Knights are being held at Charlotte County Jail. A bond has not been set for either of the pair.

“I was wondering what the ‘copters were doing out so early,” a resident posted on the sheriff department’s Facebook post that announced the arrests and the haul.