6 Powerhouse Health Benefits of Snacking on Pumpkin Seeds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Independent
‘What the hell is this?’: Golf course employee shares bizarre tip she got from customer
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
- In The Know by Yahoo
Ring doorbell footage captures potentially deadly new TikTok trend
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
- Atlanta Black Star
Pennsylvania Man Who Planted Explosives After BLM Protest Sentenced to Probation, Thanks to Judge Who Was Convinced ‘He Had a Breakdown’
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
- Atlanta Black Star
‘Don’t Say Anything Stupid, Because You’re Just Going to Get Arrested’: Black Man Handcuffed After Bank Falsely Claims His Paycheck Was Fake
Joe Morrow, a Minnesota man, was the victim of what many call “banking while Black” after being put in handcuffs after attempting to cash his […]
- York Daily Record
Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died
Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.
- Browns Wire
Videos: Refs blow call on onside kick, fail to flag Ravens versus the Browns
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
- Ravens Wire
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury update on QB Lamar Jackson
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury that he suffered in Week 14
- The Independent
Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
- AFP
Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.
- SheKnows
Fans Compared Princess Charlotte to This Royal Family Member & We Totally See the Resemblance
As the youngest generation of the British royal family grows up, they’re bound to draw comparisons to their famous family members. For instance, Prince George is basically the spitting image of his dad, Prince William, and we’re already starting to wonder who Prince Louis will look like as he gets older. But after the Cambridges […]
- Autoweek
Why Mercedes Is Protesting F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Result, Verstappen's Championship
Mercedes unhappy with how field was re-set for last-lap shootout in Abu Dhabi
- People
Miss India Wins Miss Universe 2021
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu earned the prestigious crown in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday after beating out the runners-up, Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa
- People
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on Josh Duggar Conviction: 'We Agree' with Guilty Verdict
Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material
- Business Insider
Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena
Photos from the Florida arena showed swaths of empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun-Sentinel reported.
- The Daily Beast
Juror Explains What Sealed Jussie Smollett’s Fate for Them
Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyA juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit the star actor in his bombshell trial for staging a fake hate crime attack on himself.The female juror, who declined to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the jury of six women and six men didn’t have any major disagreements but took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence.Some doubted that prosecutors had pr
- Lexington Herald-Leader
‘We all went flying,’ Kentucky family says after tornado sucked them out of bathroom
The baby girl, Oaklynn, died Monday morning, her parents said.
- Bengals Wire
Here’s what Vonn Bell said to 49ers player on controversial taunting flag
Worth a flag? (Hint: no).
- The Oklahoman
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt won't renew hunting, fishing compacts with Cherokee, Choctaw tribes, leaders say
Stitt notified the state's two largest tribes the agreements would end Dec. 31, they say.
- Dolphins Wire
Report: Miami Dolphins to workout one of their former running backs
The Dolphins could need an extra back if the two on the reserve/COVID-19 list don't come back this week.