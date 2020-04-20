6 Profitable Companies With a Margin of Safety

Companies that have positive and steady net margin and operating margin are often good investments because they can return a solid profit to investors.

According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of April 20, the following undervalued companies have a high margin of safety and have grown their margins over a 10-year period.

Intel





Intel Corp.'s (NASDAQ:INTC) net and operating margin have grown 20.79% and 28.69% per annum, respectively, over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 20.86% margin of safety at $60.36 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 12.79. The share price has been as high as $69.29 and as low as $42.86 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 12.89% below its 52-week high and 40.83% above its 52-week low.

The chipmaker has a market cap of $258.37 billion and an enterprise value of $274.25 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Walt Disney

The net margin of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) has grown 15.63% per annum over the past 10 years. The operating margin has grown 22.31%

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 15.94% margin of safety at $106.63 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 18.01. The share price has been as high as $153.41 and as low as $79.07 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 30.49% below its 52-week high and 34.86% above its 52-week low.

The entertainment company has a market cap of $192.51 billion and an enterprise value of $238.77 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 0.19%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Comcast

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has grown its net margin and operating margin by 10.86% and 20.92% annually over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 51.47% margin of safety at $38 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 13.46. The share price has been as high as $47.74 and as low as $31.70 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 20.23% below its 52-week high and 20.11% above its 52-week low.

The diversified media company has a market cap of $173.38 billion and an enterprise value of $271.24 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 1.86% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.36%.

Union Pacific

The net margin of Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) has grown 21.41% per annum over the past decade. The operating margin has grown 36.41 annually over a 10-year period.

