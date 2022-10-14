6 pumpkin carving party ideas to host the ultimate gathering

Here's how to throw the best pumpkin carving party.

Fall is here and this means taking advantage of a crisp afternoon to do an outdoor activity with family and friends. Pumpkin carving is an activity that both kids and adults can partake in that'll ensure a good time. You also don't have to spend too much to throw an enjoyable party with details all under $50.

But, it isn't as easy as throwing a few pumpkins on the ground and carving away—it's important to set a festive atmosphere that's fun and comfortable for everyone. Think twinkling autumn decor and warm drinks nearby. We're here to help you plan the best pumpkin carving party that'll have your guests returning every year.

Easy access to carving supplies and thoughtful details go a long way in planning an event like this one. Though it doesn't have to be an elaborate autumn party, small things like pumpkin party favors and excellent hot cocoa will bring guests together for an amazing time.

1. Get guests excited with invites

The official invite is what intrigues guests to a party. Include details about the event in a fun pumpkin-decorated card. You can ask guests to bring their own pumpkin or any other supplies as a detail on the invite. Choose cards like this minimalist Pumpkin Carving Party Invitation with spooky black branches on the envelope or this Halloween Carving Invite with happy pumpkins around the border.

2. Set up a festive table

Since most of the afternoon or evening will be spent outside carving pumpkins, you'll want to set up a festive table! This Midsummer Breeze orange gingham tablecloth has the ideal autumn appeal that isn't too festive so you can use it for other events as well. Sprinkle some Confetti Maple Leaves on the table for a little glamour, toss in autumn-scented candles and you're good to go!

3. Lay out carving tools and buckets

You can't have a pumpkin carving party without some carving tools! This 11-piece Pumpkin Carving Kit is made for both kids and adults. The stainless steel material aids in making clean cuts and is made to last for years to come. Have some handy rustic buckets from Better Homes & Gardens on each end of the table where guests can dump the pumpkin guts inside! It'll make clean up a lot easier.

4. Warm guests with hot cocoa

If it's a chilly autumn afternoon, warm guests up with a cozy beverage like a Hot Cocoa Mix from Public Goods. It's made with raw cane sugar and cocoa powder, with a perfected recipe developed over 35 years. Serve the hot cocoa in these adorable Anthropologie Floral Pumpkin Mugs. Though a little on the pricier end, these handprinted stoneware mugs will last you for years. Or, opt for an alternate option like these Etsy Pumpkin Party Cups that come with a cap.

5. Serve food in autumn-themed trays

After guests carve their beautiful pumpkins, they'll be hungry! Set up food on autumn-themed serving platters. This White Ceramic Pumpkin Serving Tray from Crate & Barrel is perfect for appetizers like squash spring rolls, pumpkin pakora, pepita brittle or pumpkin bars. Adorn a more festive tray like this Etsy Fall Leaves Platter to place slices of pie on. These can be used all throughout fall for small or big events year after year.

6. Send guests back home with their carved pumpkin and a party favor

Reward guests for their time and company with party favors. These can be thoughtful treats that guests can actually use or snack on while they're on their way back home. Or they can be something that lasts like these Mini Pumpkin Succulents from QueenofSucculents on Etsy that you can put on a windowsill or desk. Or, send them home with this Mini Pumpkin Soap Gift Set from SweetRosiesSoaps on Etsy; it has a spicy-sweet pumpkin blend.

