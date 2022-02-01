6 quarterbacks were picked before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft. Here is where they are now.

Tom Brady. Jason Behnken/AP Images

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl championships.

Nobody expected greatness when Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

We took a look at where the six quarterbacks taken before Brady in the 2000 draft are today.

The Jets used the 18th pick on Marshall University quarterback Chad Pennington.

Al Bello/Getty

Pennington played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Jets and Dolphins, earning $51 million in his career. He now runs the 1st and 10 Foundation and coaches a high school team in Kentucky.

via Youtube

Source: The Lexington Herald-Leader, 1st and 10 Foundation, NFL Legends Community

The 49ers drafted Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round with the 65th pick overall.

Tom Hauck/Allsport

Carmazzi never played in an NFL game, spending two years on the 49ers' practice squad. He later played in the World League of American Football and in the Canadian Football League. He once described himself to ESPN as a "yoga-practicing farmer" in California who has five goats and doesn't own a TV.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Niners Nation

The Ravens selected Chris Redman out of Louisville in the third round with the 75th pick overall.

Rick Stewart/Allsport

Redman made $14.3 million in eight seasons with the Ravens and Falcons, starting just 12 games. He is now the president and part-owner of the Louisville Xtreme, an indoor arena football team.

via WNST/YouTube

Tennessee's Tee Martin was taken in the fifth round by the Steelers with the 163rd pick overall.

Jeff Gross/Allsport

Martin played in just three NFL games in four seasons before spending two seasons in the CFL. After spending several seasons coaching in college, he was hired by the Ravens as a wide receiver coach.

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Marc Bulger of West Virginia was taken by the Saints with the 168th pick overall in the sixth round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Bulger didn't make the Saints roster his rookie year but eventually caught on with the Rams for 8 seasons before spending one year with the Ravens as a backup. He made $55.4 million in his career. He now runs the Marc Bulger Foundation and has gotten involved in curling.

via ESPN/YouTube

Source: Yahoo

The Browns drafted Spergon Wynn out of Minnesota in the sixth round with the 183rd pick overall.

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

Wynn spent three seasons in the NFL with the Browns and Vikings, starting just three games. He is now an energy broker in Texas.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Brady was taken by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 199th pick overall.

Carlos Osorio/AP

The six quarterbacks drafted before Brady combined to start 191 games and throw 258 touchdowns. Brady WON 278 games in his career, including seven Super Bowls, and threw 710 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs, combined.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Gregory Bull/Associated Press

A man touches the Apple iPod mp3 music player on display during the Macworld Conference and Convention January 8, 2002 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The conference officially opened today after Apple CEO Steve Jobs delivered a keynote address the day before, at which he announced the arrival of the redesigned iMac. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

