6 Reasons to Stop Thinking of Amazon As an Online Store

Since its debut as an online bookseller in July 1995, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become known as the "everything store," for carrying almost everything under the sun. The company has evolved into the world's largest digital seller, as well as the sixth largest retailer worldwide. For that reason, it's easy to continue thinking of Amazon as primarily an e-commerce platform, but that would belie the enormous opportunities that the company is pursuing elsewhere.

Let's have a look at the growing list of areas where Amazon is thriving outside its core e-commerce operations.

A smiling woman scanning a package at an Amazon fulfillment center. More

Image source: Amazon.com.

1. A sprawling logistics operation

Because it has to manage the storage and delivery of much of what it sells, Amazon has become one of the foremost logistics operators around. The company says it has more than 75 fulfillment centers and 25 sorting centers in North America alone and that during holiday rushes, the company ships more than 1 million items per day.

While fulfillment centers form the backbone of its logistics operations, all those packages wouldn't move without a transportation system to back it up. Third-party carriers still manage the majority of its deliveries, but Amazon has been rapidly expanding its own delivery network. The company currently has a fleet of 40 Amazon Air cargo planes -- with plans for as many as 100 -- and has operations in more than 20 U.S. airports.

Earlier this year, the company announced a program called Amazon Shipping that would set up and certify small-business owners to deliver its packages, providing a fleet of Amazon-branded vehicles to qualified applicants. The company recently increased its vehicle order from 4,500 to 20,000 because of the surprising demand to participate in its program. Amazon's thousands of third-party merchants could benefit from lower shipping rates made possible by the expansion of Amazon Shipping.

2. A growing physical retail footprint

While the majority of Amazon's business is still conducted online, the company has a growing number of brick-and-mortar stores hawking its wares. Investors are no doubt aware of the 479 grocery stores that came with last year's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, but that's just the beginning.

The company recently opened its ninth Amazon Go location, an automated store that tracks what customers take off shelves and charges them through an app once they leave the store -- all without the aid of a cashier. While that may not seem like much, the company reportedly has plans for as many as 3,000 locations in the coming years.