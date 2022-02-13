6 red flags that you shouldn't renovate your home, according to professional house flippers

Tamara Day (L) and Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon (R) flip houses for a living. Tamara Day, brownstoneboys/Instagram

Renovating a home can be overwhelming, and it takes patience and flexibility to get the job done.

Professional house flippers shared the reasons why home renovation may not be for you.

If you have a tight budget or hard deadline, it might not be worth the process, they told Insider.

When it comes to renovating a home, you should always expect a roller coaster ride, Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon, told Insider. Known as the Brownstone Boys, they flip Brooklyn homes.

Jordan Slocum (left) and Barry Bordelon (right) renovate Brooklyn houses. brownstoneboys/Instagram

After renovating their own brownstone in Brooklyn almost three years ago, the couple has been transforming historic homes ever since, as Insider previously reported.

They document their renovations on Instagram, where they have more than 62,000 followers.

"There are plenty of good reasons to renovate your home, the Brownstone Boys told Insider. "We are strong believers that you can work around almost anything, but there are some situations that might be a good reason to put it off."

Tamara Day, who has been flipping houses for the last 20 years, agreed that you should expect chaos when renovating your home.

Tamara Day renovates homes for a living. Tamara Day

Tamara Day told Insider she grew up watching her parents flip houses and turned it into a career for herself over the last 20 years.

"Before you jump into renovating your home you need to ask yourself how much chaos you can really live in," she said. "Taking on a renovation project yourself can be great and rewarding but can also be insanely frustrating depending on your skill level."

While all three house flippers specialize in transforming homes, they shared their red flag signs with Insider that a home renovation might not be a good idea.

"If you are the type of person who just wants things done and don't enjoy the process, renovating might not be for you," the Brownstone Boys told Insider.

The Brownstone Boys walk up an unfinished staircase. brownstoneboys/Instagram

Slocum and Bordelon said that patience is key when it comes to renovating a home.

"It takes time. Often projects go over schedule," they said. "Give yourself time and add a couple of weeks or even months to the projected timeline."

Day said if you crave structure and stability, it might be a sign you shouldn't renovate your home.

Day works with tools while renovating a home. Tamara Day

Day said renovating a home puts you "at the mercy of your contractor and their timeline. There will almost always be delays and last-minute changes that are out of your control."

"You need to be able to roll with the ever-changing landscape of what's happening," she said. "You have to roll with the punches and go with the flow."

If you don't have the budget for your dream renovation, Slocum and Bordelon said you might not be happy with a scaled-down version.

Slocum and Bordelon plan a home renovation. brownstoneboys/Instagram

"You might end up dissatisfied since it's not what you really want and going back to redo it will be a waste of the money you originally spent," they added.

If you decide to go with a scaled-down version of your dream renovation anyway, the Brownstone Boys recommend having an open mind to less expensive alternatives.

Timing is key, too, they said. If a major life event causes a hard deadline for your renovation, it may be worth waiting until you have more flexibility.

Bordelon works on his computer in their renovated kitchen. brownstoneboys/Instagram

Since renovations often go over schedule, the Brownstone Boys said hard deadlines are not always met. "You never know what might cause the project to be even more than behind," they said.

If you need the home to be done in time for a newborn baby or an ending lease, it may not be the right time for you to tackle a home renovation, they said.

"You might want to wait until you have more flexibility," the added.

If you're not sure about how involved you want to be in the process, the Brownstone Boys said you may not want to start renovating your home.

Slocum and Bordelon work together on a home renovation. brownstoneboys/Instagram

Before making a decision to renovate a house yourself, Slocum and Bordelon suggest asking yourselves, "Do we want to be part of the process of building a home and making all of the choices for what goes into it?"

Day said it can be tough to renovate a house while living in it if you haven't done it before. A great alternative is tackling small projects that you know you can complete one at a time.

Day works on the floor in an unfinished home. Tamara Day

"Don't try taking on the entire first floor of your home while you are living in it if you haven't done it before. You are asking for a lot of frustration and disappointment."

If renovating isn't for you, but you're still craving a change in your home, the Brownstone Boys say that reorganizing and redecorating could do the trick.

Bordelon adds plants to a room. brownstoneboys/Instagram

If renovating feels like too much work, there are other ways you can improve your home, Slocum and Bordelon said.

"Put some time in organizing and purging. You might find that your current home works for you if things are kept in their place," they said. "Get new closet organizers, create an area for a home office, and organize your kitchen pantry."

