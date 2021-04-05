6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

·1 min read

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Six people were found dead in a suburban Dallas home early Monday after police say two brothers apparently killed four family members and then themselves.

Police in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Police said the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

“Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them,” police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News.

Police haven't released the identities of those who died, but said they include two teenage brothers, a sister, their father and mother and a grandmother. Police say the youngest victim was 19.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

