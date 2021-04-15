These are the 6 Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill on anti-Asian hate crimes

Lauren Frias
ted cruz resign
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

  • The Senate voted Wednesday to move forward a bill that would address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. 

  • In a rare bipartisan showing, almost all senators voted to advance the bill.

  • Insider reached out to the six Republican senators who voted to block the legislation. 

The Senate overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday to advance a bill addressing the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Democrats Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Rep. Grace Meng of New York, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will require federal officers to "facilitate the expedited review" of hate crimes.

"It defines COVID-19 hate crime as a violent crime that is motivated by two things: (1) the actual or perceived characteristic (e.g., race) of any person, and (2) the actual or perceived relationship to the spread of COVID-19 of any person because of that characteristic," according to the bill's summary.

In a rare bipartisan effort, a vast majority of senators voted 92-6 to advance the bill - bringing it one step closer to passing.

But the legislation could still face a difficult path forward. Republicans only supported the procedure on the agreement they could add amendments to the bill after it advanced: They added 20. 

Hirono told HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, some of the amendments added, "have absolutely nothing to do with the bill."

Senate leaders will now have to agree which amendments to consider in order to pass the bill through the Senate, "very, very soon," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech Wednesday. 

Here are the six Republicans who voted "no." 

Tom Cotton
In this May 11, 2017 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asks a question during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Representatives from Sen. Cruz's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri

Josh Hawley Ted Cruz
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Representatives from Sen. Hawley's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas

roger marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) questions Xavier Becerra, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2021. Leigh Vogel/Reuters

Representatives from Sen. Marshall's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky). Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Representatives from Sen. Paul's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Tommy Tuberville
2020 Alabama Republican US Senate nominee Tommy Tuberville AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Representatives from Sen. Tuberville's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

