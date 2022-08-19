6 Resources for Finding Paid Internships

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

As college students across the United States prepare to head back to campus, some may be searching for a paid internship for the upcoming fall or winter semesters.

What are some of the best places where students can find paid internships and gain the skills necessary to give their resume a boost? Check out these resources.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn isn’t limited to adult professionals. College students, including seniors planning to graduate within a year, may start putting together a LinkedIn profile and combing through open internship opportunities.

Set up job alerts based on your activity and profile for internships where you might be a fit. If you find an internship you want to apply for and the site offers an easy apply option, students may submit their resume and cover letter directly through the platform.

While you keep an eye out for internships, use this time to complete your profile. Add a professional headshot and complete the skills and education section of your profile. Use the about section to share more about what you are majoring in and your career plans after graduation. If possible, ask your professors, and any former internship bosses you might have previously worked with, for recommendations to feature on your profile.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor offers a special portal, Glassdoor for Students, designed specifically for college students seeking internships.

Sign up with your student (.edu) email address to receive unlimited access including the ability to read reviews to research companies, compare salaries and prepare for interviews with interview questions.

Chegg Internships

Savvy students may already be familiar with Chegg, the education company that allows students to rent or buy used textbooks. But did you know you can search for internships and find relevant roles through Chegg?

Chegg Internships helps students find the right internships to kickstart their careers. Start your search with a relevant keyword and location to see which internships are available in your area. Students may also find valuable career advice, tips for writing cover letters and crafting resumes, and more ways to ace your interview through the Chegg Internships portal.

Handshake

Students and recent college graduates may find their next internship using the career platform Handshake. The Handshake network is made up of more than 10 million active student users, over 1,400 college and university partners and 650,000 (and growing) employers.

Finding an internship on Handshake breaks down into a four-step process. Sign up with your .edu email address and download the app. Create a profile sharing more information about your education background, career interests and preferred city location to receive customized job recommendations. Afterwards, students will be able to meet with potential employers to learn more about the company and any open roles. If there’s an open internship, apply for it in just a few clicks.

Similar to Glassdoor for Students, only students and recent graduates with an email address linked to a registered college may be able to sign up for Handshake and access its job board.

CoolWorks

What if your dream internship isn’t necessarily to work at a massive corporation or a media platform? What if you want to intern at a nonprofit, a tour company or a lodging and hospitality business?

Opportunities like these, and many more, await at CoolWorks. Search for job titles and keywords and explore through categories, states, seasons and even national parks to find the internship that takes you on an adventure of a lifetime.

WayUp

Students who use WayUp to find an internship or an entry-level job may land a job offer from some of today’s largest Fortune 500 companies and rising startups.

Similar to using job platforms like LinkedIn or Handshake, WayUp works to take the stress out of finding your dream internship. Take a few minutes to create a free profile on WayUp and add details like the university or college you’re enrolled in, what you’re looking for in an internship, your current location and any locations you might be willing to relocate to.

With the help of WayUp’s job matchmaker, you will be matched with internships or jobs aligning with your profile and interests. (You can also search to find specific companies, industries and locations if you have a dream internship in mind.) Candidates matched with a company will be invited to apply and will receive support from WayUp each step of the way there.

Once you land the internship of your dreams, it’s time to celebrate. You’re officially on the WayUp!

