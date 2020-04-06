6 Restaurants Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following restaurant companies were trading with low price-sales ratios as of April 6.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) was trading around $45.48 per share with a price-sales ratio of 0.64 and a price-earnings ratio of 8.87.





The casual dining restaurant has a market cap of $5.5 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 5.43% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the company a fair value of $59.60, suggesting it is undervalued with a 23% margin of safety, while the Peter Lynch Fair Value is $66.93.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.89%, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.82% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.4%.

Flanigan's Enterprises

As of Monday, Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL) was trading around $10.86 per share with a price-sales ratio of 0.17 and a price-earnings ratio of 5.93.

The small cocktail lounge chain has a market cap of $20.19 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.67% over the past 10 years.

The DCF calculator gives the stock a fair value of $30.55, suggesting it is undervalued with a 64.45% of margin of safety. The Peter Lynch earnings line gives the stock a fair price of $27.45.

With 3.11% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) was trading around $70 on Monday with a price-sales ratio of 0.54 and a price-earnings ratio of 7.66.

The owner of restaurants has a market cap of $1.67 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 9.87% over the past decade.

The DCF calculator gives the company a fair value of $170.83, suggesting it is undervalued with a 59% margin of safety. The Peter Lynch earnings line gives the stock a fair price of $137.

With 0.99% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Chipote Mexican Grill

Chipote Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) was trading around $611 with a price-sales ratio of 3.10 and a price-earnings ratio of 49.39.

The burrito restaurant owner has a market cap of $16.97 billion. The stock has climbed at an annualized rate of 18.23% over the past 10 years.

The DCF calculator gives the company a fair value of $133, suggesting the stock is still overpriced by 361%, despite the most recent market correction. The Peter Lynch earnings line gives the stock a fair price of $185.